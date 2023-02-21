Listen to this post

On February 21, 2023, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) Board announced that it will hold a public meeting on March 3, 2023 regarding the status of the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (“CPRA”) rulemaking process and the activities of CPPA subcommittees.

The agenda for the March 3 meeting indicates that the CPPA will discuss the agency’s priorities for spring 2023. The review period for the CPPA’s first substantive CPRA rulemaking package ends on March 29, 2023, and the CPPA has invited public comment until March 27, 2023 on proposed rulemaking on cybersecurity audits, risk assessments and automated decisionmaking.

The virtual public meeting will begin on March 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. PST.