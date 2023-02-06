Listen to this post

On February 3, 2023, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) Board unanimously approved for submission to California’s Office of Administrative Law (“OAL”) proposed final California Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”) regulations released on January 31, 2023 which update the draft CPRA regulations released on November 3, 2022.

The proposed final CPRA regulations are still in draft form and contain non-substantive updates to the November 3, 2022 regulations.

Along with the proposed final CPRA regulations, the CPPA released a draft final statement of reasons (“FSOR”) and appendices containing responses to the comments received during the public comment periods. The CPPA discussed that the proposed final CPRA regulations will be filed with the OAL within about two weeks, kicking off a 30-business day period during which the OAL will review the regulations for approval. The CPPA currently anticipates that the earliest the proposed regulations could take effect would be April 2023.