Listen to this post

On January 25, 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s retail industry team released its annual Retail Industry in Review publication, which provides an overview of key issues and trends that impacted the retail sector in the past year, as well as a preview of relevant legal issues retailers can expect to arise in 2023. This year’s publication highlights key topics including cyber insurance, cybersecurity and privacy accountability, M&A activity, regulation and litigation related to PFAS, labor organizing, developments in ESG disclosure and more.