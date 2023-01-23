Listen to this post

On January 23, 2023, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) Board announced that it will hold a public meeting on February 3, 2023 regarding the status of the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (“CPRA”) rulemaking process, particularly with respect to the issuance of new draft rules on risk assessments, cybersecurity audits and automated decisionmaking.

The CPPA previously indicated that it will release a final version of the draft CPRA Regulations in late January or early February 2023. The agenda for the February 3rd meeting indicates that the CPPA will discuss and may adopt or modify the most current draft CPRA Regulations at the meeting.

The virtual meeting will begin on February 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PST.