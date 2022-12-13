Listen to this post

On December 7, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission released a tentative agenda for its Open Commission Meeting, which will take place on December 14, 2022. The event will feature opening remarks by FTC Chair Lina Khan, and include a presentation by the Chief Technology Officer’s team on the FTC’s data security efforts.

The meeting will be held virtually at 1:00 PM (EST), and will be open to the public to address comments to the FTC. Members of the public must sign up here to address the FTC Commission during the meeting.