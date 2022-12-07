Listen to this post

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”) recently published a package of detailed guidance and checklists for direct marketing activities. The ICO’s new webpage on direct marketing now includes various resources, including specific guidance for SMEs, business-to-business marketing, and organizations using the marketing services of data brokers, as well as direct marketing FAQs and checklists, and a training module for businesses.

The guidance provided by the ICO covers organizations’ responsibilities under the Data Protection Act 2018 and UK General Data Protection Regulation where direct marketing activities involve the use of personal data, as well as the UK Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (“PECR”), which governs the use of electronic marketing messages, such as phone calls, emails or text messages. PECR applies to direct marketing activities even where personal data is not involved.