On December 6, 2022, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) announced that it will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss the status of the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (“CPRA”) rulemaking process and other topics. Anticipated topics for discussion include:

An update from the CPRA Rules Subcommittee regarding the CPRA Rulemaking process and next steps;

The CPPA’s participation in the California Children’s Data Protection Working Group under the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act; and

CPPA budget and legislative policy updates.

The meeting will be held on December 16, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. PST.