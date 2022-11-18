Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.ce76ca62-ba43-4855-aafe-0e960405085b.mp3

On November 15, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission announced a six-month extension for companies to comply with certain updated requirements of the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act’s Safeguards Rule, a set of data security provisions covered financial institutions must implement to protect their customers’ personal information. The new deadline is June 9, 2023.

The FTC announced updates to the Safeguards Rule in October 2021. While many provisions of the updated Rule became operational 30 days after publication in the Federal Register, other sections were due to go into effect on December 9, 2022. Specifically, the provisions affected by the six-month extension include requirements that financial institutions: