On October 25, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission announced the agenda for its annual PrivacyCon to be held on November 1, 2022. The event will cover consumer surveillance, automated decision-making systems, children’s privacy, listening devices, augmented and virtual reality, interfaces and dark patterns, and AdTech.

The event will feature opening remarks by FTC Chair Lina M. Khan, and panelists will include researchers, academics, industry representatives, consumer advocates, and government regulators.

PrivacyCon 2022 is a free virtual event that is open to the public and will be webcast on the FTC’s website beginning at 9 AM ET.