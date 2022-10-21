Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.9c94d9b6-45ca-4d0f-9f70-87ca5c0ddf1c.mp3

On October 19, 2022, Bloomberg Law reported that the White House is planning to introduce a system to label Internet of Things (“IoT”) devices with information related to the devices’ cybersecurity risk.

Under the labeling system, consumers could scan barcodes attached to IoT device packaging to access security information, such as the device manufacturers’ level of support and software update history. Company participation would be voluntary. Labeling would start with some of the most common and at-risk devices, such as Internet routers and home cameras. The labeling effort is expected to formalize in 2023.