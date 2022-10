Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.7e643a36-aca2-4573-bcbd-dc1f5dcd6458.mp3

On October 14, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission announced it is extending the deadline by one month to submit comments on its Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (“ANPR”) on commercial surveillance and lax data security practices.

The FTC launched the ANPR in August and has sought public comment on it, including through a virtual public forum held in September.

Comments now must be filed by November 21, 2022.