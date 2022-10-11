Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.e0ad9f72-f60a-4cb3-a699-7e7c60f20441.mp3

On October 21 and October 22, 2022, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) Board will hold public meetings to discuss and take possible action, including adoption or modification of proposed regulations, to “implement, interpret, and make specific” the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 .

CPPA Board Chairperson Jennifer M. Urban will preside over the meetings, which will be virtual and begin at 2:00 pm PT and 9:00 am PT on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, respectively.