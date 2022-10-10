Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.7136afa3-ccf6-4acb-877e-656767210869.mp3

On October 4, 2022, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (“OSTP”) unveiled its Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, a non-binding set of guidelines for the design, development, and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

The Blueprint comprises of five key principles:

The first Principle is to protect individuals from unsafe or ineffective AI systems, and encourages consultation with diverse communities, stakeholders and experts in developing and deploying AI systems, as well as rigorous pre-deployment testing, risk identification and mitigation, and ongoing monitoring of AI systems. The second Principle seeks to establish safeguards against discriminative results stemming from the use of algorithmic decision-making, and encourages developers of AI systems to take proactive measures to protect individuals and communities from discrimination, including through equity assessments and algorithmic impact assessments in the design and deployment stages. The third Principle advocates for building privacy protections into AI systems by default, and encourages AI systems to respect individuals’ decisions regarding the collection, use, access, transfer and deletion of personal information where possible (and where not possible, use default privacy by design safeguards). The fourth Principle emphasizes the importance of notice and transparency, and encourages developers of AI systems to provide a plain language description of how the system functions and the role of automation in the system, as well as when an algorithmic system is used to make a decision impacting an individual (including when the automated system is not the sole input determining the decision). The fifth Principle encourages the development of opt-out mechanisms that provide individuals with the option to access a human decisionmaker as an alternative to the use of an AI system.

In 2019, the European Commission published a similar set of automated systems governance principles, called the Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI. The European Parliament currently is in the process of drafting the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, a legally enforceable adaptation of the Commission’s Ethics Guidelines. The current draft of the EU Artificial Intelligence Act requires developers of open source AI systems to adhere to detailed guidelines on cybersecurity, accuracy, transparency, and data governance, and provides for a private right of action.