On October 5, 2022, former Uber security chief Joe Sullivan was found guilty by a jury in U.S. federal court for his alleged failure to disclose a breach of Uber customer and driver data to the FTC in the midst of an ongoing FTC investigation into the company. Sullivan was charged with one count of obstructing an FTC investigation and one count of misprision, the act of concealing a felony from authorities.

The government alleged that in 2016, in the midst of an ongoing FTC investigation into Uber for a 2014 data breach, Sullivan learned of a new breach that affected the personal information of more than 57 million Uber customers and drivers. The hackers allegedly demanded a ransom of at least $100,000 from Uber. Instead of reporting the new breach to the FTC, Sullivan and his team allegedly paid the ransom and had the hackers sign a nondisclosure agreement. Sullivan also allegedly did not report the breach to Uber’s General Counsel. Uber did not publicly disclose the incident or inform the FTC of the incident until 2017, when Uber’s new chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, joined the company.

This case is significant because it represents the first time a company executive has faced criminal prosecution related to the handling of a data breach.