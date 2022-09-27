Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.09a06cc5-7291-4917-9c48-bf1453d530e7.mp3

On September 21, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission announced the agenda for its “Protecting Kids from Stealth Advertising in Digital Media” virtual event to be held on October 19, 2022. The event will cover how children recognize and understand digital advertising content; the current advertising landscape’s impact on kids, including potential harms stemming from an inability to distinguish advertising from other content; and an assessment of the current legal regime’s protection of children from potential harms, and whether additional regulatory, self-regulatory, educational and technological tools may provide additional protection.

The event will feature opening remarks by FTC Chair Lina M. Khan, closing remarks by Serena Viswanathan, Associate Director, Division of Advertising Practices at the FTC, and panelists from a self-regulatory organization, academia, the medical profession, advocacy groups and industry. Registration is not required to watch the webcast, which will be begin at 9 AM ET via a link to be posted on the FTC’s website. The public will have until November 18, 2022, to submit comments for discussion at the event.