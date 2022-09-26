Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.78f68572-5cb2-4970-896a-eb6607b0d7e8.mp3

On September 7, 2022, the Children’s Advertising Review Unit (“CARU”) of BBB National Programs announced its finding that Tilting Point Media, LLC (“Tilting Point”), owner and operator of the SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off app (the “App”), violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) and CARU’s Self-Regulatory Guidelines for Advertising and for Children’s Online Privacy Protection (“CARU’s Guidelines”). CARU has recommended a variety of corrective actions with respect to Tilting Point’s advertising and privacy practices.

The SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off app came to CARU’s attention through its routine monitoring of child-directed content. The App, which features characters from the children’s show SpongeBob SquarePants, is considered a “mixed-audience” child-directed app and, accordingly, is subject to both COPPA and CARU’s Guidelines. As the operator of a mixed audience child-directed app, Tilting Point is required under COPPA and CARU’s Guidelines to ensure either no personal information is collected, used, or disclosed from users under age 13, or that notice is provided and verifiable parental consent is obtained prior to such collection, use, or disclosure.

CARU noted that the App had an age screen but that it did not prevent CARU from using the app as though it was a 10-year-old child, agreeing to Tilting Point’s terms of service and privacy policy, and consenting to the processing of data for the purpose of receiving personalized advertising. Once in the App, nothing prevented CARU from granting permission to track its activity across other companies’ apps and websites for the purpose of delivering personalized ads. Consequently, CARU determined that Tilting Point violated COPPA and CARU’s Guidelines by failing to provide a neutral and effective age screen to limit users under the age of 13 to content that does not involve the collection, use or disclosure of personal information, or to obtain verifiable parental consent before the collection, use or disclosure of any personal information from children.

CARU further found that Tilting Point violated CARU’s Guidelines by employing tactics that manipulated and deceived children. The App presented multiple automated ads that often appeared upon completion of a game level and could not be stopped or dismissed until users had downloaded the advertised app or watched the entire ad. These video ads often included interactive features that mimicked the app’s gameplay, encouraging players to engage with the ad. Players also were induced to watch the ads with the promise of virtual currency rewards such as more “coins” and “free gems.” CARU determined these ads unduly interfered with gameplay, encouraged excessive ad-viewing by children through deceptive door openers and other manipulative design techniques, required children to download and install unnecessary apps, and often provided unclear and inconspicuous methods for children to exit the ad and return to the game.

As a result, CARU recommended that Tilting Point take the following corrective actions: