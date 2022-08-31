Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.e95126b1-64ae-4d79-b4eb-afb0dc7b5e29.mp3

On August 29, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission released the agenda for its virtual public forum on the Commercial Surveillance and Data Security Advanced Notice of Public Rulemaking. The forum, to be held on September 8, 2022, seeks “public comment on the harms stemming from commercial surveillance and lax data security practices and whether new rules are needed to protect people’s privacy and information.” As we previously reported, the forum intends to discuss to what extent commercial surveillance practices or lax security measures harm consumers, including children and teenagers; how the FTC should balance the costs and benefits of existing or emergent commercial surveillance and data security practices and rules that would address them; and how, if at all, the FTC should regulate harmful commercial surveillance or data security practices.

The forum will feature remarks by FTC Chair Lina M. Khan and Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya. It begins at 2 PM ET on September 8, 2022 and will be webcast on the FTC’s website. More information about the forum can be found on its event page.