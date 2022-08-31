Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.dd50dc42-2708-449a-98ff-4d1c703339ef.mp3

On August 24, 2022, the California Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) announced a new wave of enforcement efforts targeted at business’ recognition of the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”), and issued an updated summary of recent CCPA enforcement efforts.

The OAG issued a number of new notices of alleged CCPA noncompliance regarding businesses’ failure to process opt-out of sale requests made via user-enabled global privacy controls, like the GPC. The OAG emphasized that opt-out requests made via GPC or the “Do Not Sell My Personal Information” link must be honored equally.

The OAG also updated its summary of CCPA enforcement action examples, on which we previously reported. The table below lists the types and number of alleged CCPA violations in the enforcement case examples summarized by the OAG.