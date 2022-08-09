Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.353d506c-7e4b-41ca-88c6-4ae5abc1363a.mp3

On July 27, 2022, Google announced that it is delaying its plans to phase out third-party cookies in the Chrome web browser. Google’s Vice President of Privacy Sandbox, Anthony Chavez, announced the company is extending the full deprecation of third-party cookies to “the second half of 2024,” to continue the testing window for the Privacy Sandbox.

Chavez indicated that Google extended the timeline after receiving consistent feedback that developers need more time to evaluate and test the new Privacy Sandbox tools. “This deliberate approach to transitioning from third-party cookies ensures that the web can continue to thrive, without relying on cross-site tracking identifiers or covert techniques like fingerprinting.”

Developers can already test the Privacy Sandbox APIs and, beginning in August, the Privacy Sandbox trials will “expand to millions globally.” Up-to-date timelines for the Google Chrome third-party cookie phaseout can be found on the Privacy Sandbox website.