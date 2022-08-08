In July 2022, Maria Ostashenko from ALRUD Law Firm reports that the Russian Parliament passed, and the President of the Russian Federation signed into law, major reforms in data protection and information governance. The reforms include:
- Significant changes to Federal Law No. 152-FZ on Personal Data, including the scope of its application, new rules for cross-border transfer of personal data, data breach notifications, and additional protections for data subjects;
- New amendments to the Unified Biometric System regulations;
- Establishment of a countersanction-information legal regime; and
- Introduction of administrative fines for violation of Federal Law No. 236-FZ on the activities of foreign entities on the Internet in the Russian Federation.