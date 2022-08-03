Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.bfb93197-8b08-447a-afef-8c2e89b68f62.mp3

Stephen Mathias from Kochhar & Co. reports that, on August 3, 2022, the Government of India withdrew the Indian Data Protection Bill (the “Bill”) that was pending before the Indian Parliament. As we previously reported, the Bill was expected to be tabled during the Monsoon session of Parliament, which commenced on July 18, 2022. While the Government was contemplating making certain changes to the existing Bill, it is now considering drafting fresh legislation, including a bill that addresses a broader range of issues in the digital ecosystem beyond data protection alone.