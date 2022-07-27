Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.b227ff11-1ca9-4438-a7b6-2155f1ac56a2.mp3

On July 28, 2022, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) Board will hold a remote, special public meeting at 9AM PDT to discuss possible action on proposed federal privacy legislation, including the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (“ADPPA”), according to the Board’s publicly released agenda.

According to a memo released in advance of the meeting, CPPA staff have recommended that the Board oppose any bill that seeks to preempt the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”), or otherwise weaken it. This follows a recent memo sent by the CPPA to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlining how the ADPPA would lessen California’s current privacy protections. The latest version of the ADPPA recently was voted out of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee and is set to advance to the House Floor.

