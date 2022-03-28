On March 29 and March 30, 2022, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) will hold public pre-rulemaking informational sessions regarding the California Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”) via video conference. As we previously reported, the CPPA, which has rulemaking authority under the CPRA and will be responsible for implementing and enforcing the CPRA, recently estimated that it will not publish final CPRA regulations until the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

The first meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 am PT, will provide an overview of personal information and the CPRA. Topics of this meeting include the collection, sale and sharing of personal information; data flows; dark patterns; communicating business practices and consumer preferences; and opt-out preference signals.

The second meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 9:00 am PT, will focus on risk assessments and consumer rights with respect to automated decision-making under the CPRA. Topics of this meeting include an overview of data processing and automated decision-making; data privacy impact assessments; cybersecurity audits; the goals of explainability and transparency with respect to automated decision-making; and a comparative perspective on automated decision-making.

Details regarding the meetings, agendas and how to participate are available here.