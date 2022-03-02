On February 17, 2022, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) announced at a board meeting that it will delay the publication of final regulations under the California Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”). As drafted, the CPRA provides for regulations to be finalized by July 1, 2022, to allow for a six-month compliance window ahead of the law’s January 1, 2023 effective date. However, the CPPA estimated that it will not publish final regulations until the third or fourth quarter of 2022. The CPPA also indicated that it may not issue draft regulations until June 2022. The CPPA cited delays in hiring staff and beginning operations as reasons for the delayed rulemaking process.

As we previously reported, the CPPA was established by the CPRA. The CPPA has rulemaking authority and will be responsible for implementing and enforcing the CPRA.

