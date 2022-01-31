Organizations increasingly use artificial intelligence- (“AI”) driven solutions in their day-to-day business operations. Generally, these AI-driven solutions require the processing of significant amounts of personal data for the AI model’s own training, which often is not the purpose for which the personal data originally was collected. There is a clear tension between such further use of vast amounts of personal data and some of the key data protection principles outlined in EU privacy regulations. On the occasion of Data Privacy Day 2022, Hunton privacy attorneys David Dumont and Anna Pateraki provide their views to Infosecurity Magazine on the key EU General Data Protection Regulation compliance considerations that businesses should consider when relying on AI-driven solutions. Read the full article published by Infosecurity Magazine.