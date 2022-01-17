On January 14, 2022, the Russian Federal Security Service detained members of the REvil ransomware group at the request of the United States, according to public press reports.

As we previously reported, REvil is accused of staging numerous attacks on major companies and organizations, including against JBS S.A. and Kaseya. On November 8, 2021, law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and the European Union announced a series of actions against REvil, including indictments and arrests.

The latest law enforcement action against REvil in Russia reportedly involved raiding the homes of over a dozen REvil members and seizing approximately $7 million in various currencies, crypto wallets and vehicles.

These actions come on the heels of reports that, in July 2021, President Biden threatened consequences against Russia if it failed to take action against ransomware gangs such as REvil.