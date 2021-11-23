On November 22, 2021, according to India Today, the Indian Joint Parliamentary Committee (the “JPC”) responsible for reviewing the Personal Information Protection Bill 2019 (“PDPB”) issued its report on the proposed law. The report comes nearly two years after the bill was first referred to the JPC. The JPC’s report will likely be presented with the PDPB 2019 in the Winter Session of Parliament, which begins on November 29, 2021. If passed, the PDPB would constitute the first comprehensive data protection law in India.