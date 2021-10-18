On October 7, 2021, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan appointed Olivier Sylvain as a senior advisor on rulemaking and emerging technology. As announced by Fordham University School of Law, where Sylvain serves as a professor of communications, information and administrative law, Sylvain is an expert in the Communications Decency Act and also has focused his work on artificial intelligence and community-owned networked computing.

On his appointment, Olivier Sylvain said, “I’m thrilled that Chair Khan and the FTC leadership has asked me to join them to think through some of the most vexing problems in our networked information economy today. My work at Fordham and elsewhere has prepared me for much of this, but I never imagined I’d work in a federal agency – let alone in this way. I just hope that I am up to the task.”

