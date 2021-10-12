On September 27, 2021, the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (“CIPL”) at Hunton Andrews Kurth published a white paper on the “GDPR Enforcement Cooperation and the One-Stop-Shop (“OSS”) – Learning from the First Three Years” (the “Paper”). The Paper identifies the challenges faced by the OSS, defines CIPL’s position, and proposes possible solutions to improve the OSS mechanism, taking into account the European Data Protection Board’s (“EDPB”) recent work and decisions by the Court of Justice of the European Union (“CJEU”).

CIPL believes the OSS is essential to supporting the consistent implementation of the GDPR in order to achieve the EU single market, bringing important benefits to individuals, organizations, and Supervisory Authorities (“SAs”). CIPL advocates for making a strong effort at the European level and among SAs to address challenges facing the OSS.

In the Paper, CIPL recommends that the EDPB: