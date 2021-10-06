On October 4, 2021, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) appointed Ashkan Soltani as its first Executive Director. Soltani, a former chief technologist for the Federal Trade Commission and senior advisor to the White House, began his new role on Monday. He also is a distinguished fellow at the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law and Policy and the Georgetown Center on Privacy and Technology.

Soltani is known for his role in drafting the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”) and the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (“CPRA”) and championing the global opt-out of sale control, including by helping to develop the Global Privacy Control specification. Soltani was also one of the architects of the “Do Not Track” mechanism established in 2009. “California is leading the way when it comes to privacy rights and I’m honored to be able to serve its residents,” said Soltani. “I am eager to get to work to help build the Agency’s team and begin doing the work required by CCPA and the CPRA.”

The CPPA was established by the CPRA, which was approved by California voters during the November 2020 election. The CPPA has rulemaking authority and will be responsible for implementing and enforcing the CPRA. The CPPA’s five-member board, which appointed Soltani, also will have a hand in appointing the CPPA’s officers, counsel and employees.

