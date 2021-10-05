On September 29 and 30, 2021, the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation convened hearings on how to better protect consumer and children’s privacy.

The first hearing, titled “Protecting Consumer Privacy,” examined how to better safeguard consumer privacy rights. Chaired by Sen. Cantwell, the hearing highlighted the Senator’s push to create a privacy and data security enforcement bureau at the Federal Trade Commission and invest significant federal resources into the agency to better protect consumer privacy.

The hearing’s witness list included David Vladeck, Professor and Faculty Director of the Center on Privacy and Technology of Georgetown Law; Morgan Reed, President of the App Association; Maureen Ohlhausen, former Commissioner of the FTC; and Ashkan Soltani, Independent Researcher and Technologist.

Key views expressed by the witnesses included:

support for a comprehensive federal privacy law that provides clear protections for consumers, articulates specific limits and obligations of companies and grants the FTC the resources and explicit authority necessary to enforce the new law;

the FTC’s need for additional resources, especially more technologists and engineers, as well as funding; and

possible common ground for a potential private right of action in federal privacy legislation, provided the right is focused on actual redress, does not invite abusive litigation and contains certain guardrails ( g., cure period, cap in monetary damages, cap in attorney’s fees, intent requirement, consideration of the nature and severity of harm).

