On September 27, 2021, the European Data Protection Board (“EDPB”) announced that it had adopted an opinion on the European Commission’s draft adequacy decision for the Republic of Korea (the “Opinion”).

Background

In March 2021, the European Commission announced the successful conclusion of adequacy talks with the Republic of Korea, thereby launching the formal adoption process of the adequacy decision. As part of this process, the European Commission asked for the opinion of the EDPB.

Key Takeaways

In the Opinion, the EDPB concluded that there are key areas of alignment between the EU and Korean data protection frameworks, including on core provisions such as data protection, legal grounds for processing, purpose limitation, data retention, transparency, and security and confidentiality of personal data. The EDPB also identified certain aspects of the Korean data protection framework that require further examination and clarification. Among others, the EDPB made the following observations and recommendations to the European Commission: