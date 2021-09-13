On September 13, 2021, President Biden is expected to nominate Alvaro Bedoya to the Federal Trade Commission. Bedoya would replace FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra, who was earlier nominated, but has not yet been confirmed, as Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Bedoya is a Georgetown Law professor and former Chief Counsel of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law. As the founding Director of Georgetown’s Center on Privacy & Technology, Bedoya is expected to bring expertise on privacy issues to the FTC.

The FTC is headed by five Commissioners, nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate, each serving a seven-year term.