On July 12, 2021, Chris Inglis was formally sworn in as the first White House National Cyber Director. The newly established position, as well as the Office of the National Cyber Director, was created as part of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. Inglis, who previously served as the National Security Agency Deputy Director, was unanimously confirmed to the position by the Senate on June 17, 2021.

Read more on the Office of the National Cyber Director.