On July 8, 2021, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed SB21-190, the Colorado Privacy Act (“the Act”), into law, making Colorado the third state to have a comprehensive data privacy law on the books, following California and Virginia. The Colorado House voted 57-7 in favor of the Act on June 7 after it had previously passed the Senate unanimously on May 26. The Senate voted unanimously to adopt the House’s amendments to the Act on June 8. The Act will go into effect on July 1, 2023, with some specific provisions going into effect at later dates.

The Act closely resembles Virginia’s Consumer Data Protection Act, which was signed into law earlier this year in March, but is not a direct copy of the Virginia law and contains some additional provisions. It applies to companies conducting business in Colorado or who produce or deliver commercial products or services intentionally targeted to its residents that either: (1) control or process the personal data of at least 100,000 consumers during a calendar year; or (2) derive revenue or receive a discount on the price of goods or services from the sale of personal data and process or control the personal data of at least 25,000 consumers. The Act notably does not contain a private right of action, and will instead be enforced by the state’s Attorney General and its district attorneys.

The Act contains a number of obligations for companies and provides consumers with several new privacy rights, most notably it: