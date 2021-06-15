On June 15, 2021, the U.S. Senate confirmed Lina Khan to the Federal Trade Commission by a vote of 69-28. Khan will fill the vacancy left by former Chairman Joseph Simons (R) who resigned from the FTC in January 2021.

Khan’s confirmation will give Democrats a majority on the Commission. During her April 21, 2021 confirmation hearing, Khan indicated that she would take a tough position on regulating tech giants, and that there were “missed opportunities” for enforcement actions against tech companies under previous administrations. She also stated that the FTC must be “much more vigilant” with respect to large acquisitions in digital markets.

The FTC is headed by five Commissioners, nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate, each serving a seven-year term.