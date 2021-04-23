Building upon its April 2020 business guidance on Artificial Intelligence and algorithms, on April 19, 2021, the FTC published new guidance focused on how businesses can promote truth, fairness and equity in their use of AI.

In the guidance, the FTC recognizes the potential benefits of AI, but stresses the need to harness these benefits without inadvertently introducing bias or other unfair outcomes. The FTC cites its work, including a report on big data analytics and machine learning, a hearing on algorithms, AI and predictive analytics, the abovementioned business guidance on AI and algorithms and FTC enforcement actions as the bases for its best practices and lessons learned with respect to using AI truthfully, fairly and equitably.

In its series of best practices, the FTC advises businesses to:

The FTC’s guidance comes at the same time the European Commission published its Proposal for a Regulation on a European approach for Artificial Intelligence.