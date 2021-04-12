On March 18, 2021, Lisa Sotto, Chair of Hunton’s global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, and Mike Swift, MLaw Chief Global Digital Risk Correspondent, led a webinar on Everything You Need to Know About the California Privacy Rights Act. The webinar, which was part of LexisNexis’ Emerging Issues Webinar Series, provides an immersive look at the California Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”) and other recent privacy laws.

Key highlights from the discussion include:

an overview of the CPRA’s requirements and new obligations imposed on businesses;

a discussion on how to update a California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) compliance program to comply with the CPRA;

a report on the current state and future of CCPA enforcement; and

an overview of the new Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act.

Watch the full program Everything you Need to Know About the California Privacy Rights Act.