On March 30, 2021, Hunton Andrews Kurth will host a webinar examining Virginia’s new Consumer Data Protection Act.

On March 2, 2021, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed the Consumer Data Protection Act into law, making Virginia the second U.S. state to enact comprehensive data privacy legislation of general applicability. The law’s requirements will take effect on January 1, 2023, which is the same day that requirements under the new California Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”) becomes operative.

Our speakers will highlight how Virginia’s Consumer Data Protection Act affects data privacy in the U.S. and how it may impact your organization. We also will discuss steps you may take to prepare for the new requirements under the Consumer Data Protection Act and how to maintain a privacy program that can adapt to the changing legislative and regulatory landscape in the U.S. Our speakers will address:

The evolving nature of the data privacy landscape and our predictions for 2021 and beyond;

An overview of the Consumer Data Protection Act, including to whom it applies and what it requires;

How the Consumer Data Protection Act differs from other significant data privacy laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act/CPRA and the EU General Data Protection Regulation; and

Strategies for maintaining a nimble data privacy compliance program that can adapt to the changing landscape.

Speakers