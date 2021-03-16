On March 15, 2021, the California Attorney General (“AG”) approved additional CCPA Regulations that impact certain sections of the initial CCPA Regulations that went into effect on August 14, 2020. These amendments, which were the subject of the third and fourth sets of proposed modifications, went into effect on March 15, 2021.

Notably, the newly amended CCPA Regulations state that methods for submitting requests to opt-out may not be designed with the purpose of, or have the substantial effect of, “subverting or impairing” a consumer’s choice to opt-out. Illustrative examples are provided to help guide business’s implementation of methods for submitting requests to opt-out that require minimal steps and are easy for the consumer to exercise. The amended CCPA Regulations also provide the uniform CCPA Opt-Out Icon, which may be used in addition to posting the notice of right to opt-out.

Additional information about the amendments to the CCPA Regulations are available on the AG’s website.