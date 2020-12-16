Hunton attorneys Dora Luo and Yanchen Wang recently published a new Guidance Note for OneTrust DataGuidance on China’s data protection laws.

The Guidance Note provides an overview of recent changes to China’s data protection laws, and topics include the Cybersecurity Law of 2016, the Civil Code of the People’s Republic of China (in Chinese), the Data Security Law of the People’s Republic of China (in Chinese) and the Personal Information Protection Law (in Chinese). Together, the legislative changes represent the establishment of a comprehensive body of law on personal information protection in China. The Guidance Note provides an overview of governing legislative texts, addressing their scope of application and the relevant regulatory and data protection authorities. The Guidance Note also provides key definitions and principles for legal bases, controller and processor obligations, data subject rights and penalties within the unique Chinese data protection landscape.

Read the full Guidance Note.