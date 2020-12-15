Hunton Andrews Kurth is pleased to announce the release of Sweet & Maxwell’s fifth edition of Data Protection Law and Practice, written by Rosemary Jay, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s senior consultant attorney. This edition has been re-written to provide a thorough review of the current state of data protection law in the UK, along with details of relevant background context.

The introduction of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), which was supplemented in the UK by the 2018 Data Protection Act and subsequently incorporated into UK law, was the most significant change in the data protection landscape since the 1998 Data Protection Act. This new regime has already had a widespread impact on how organizations use personal data, how individuals enforce their rights and on how regulators ensure personal data is safeguarded. Given such far-reaching changes to the data protection regulatory environment, the comprehensive and insightful commentary offered by this latest edition of Rosemary Jay’s book has been eagerly awaited.

The book includes contributions from significant industry thought leaders and covers the GDPR, its application in the UK, the implementation of Directive 2016/680 (the Law Enforcement Directive) and the new data protection regime which governs the UK intelligence services, as well as the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations and the revised rules on the monitoring of business communications. The impact of Brexit is also considered throughout the book.

The fifth edition of Data Protection Law and Practice can be purchased here. Please use code DPLP2020 to apply a 15% discount until December 31, 2020.