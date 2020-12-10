On December 10, 2020, the California Attorney General (“AG”) issued a fourth set of proposed modifications to the regulations implementing the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”). This set of modifications builds upon the third draft set previously issued on October 12, 2020, which had not been finalized. Specifically, the modifications would revise portions of the regulations relating to the notice of right to opt-out.

According to the AG’s website, the fourth set of modified draft regulations are subject to another public comment period. The deadline to submit written comments is December 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (PST).