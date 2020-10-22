On November 5, 2020, Hunton Andrews Kurth will host a panel discussion with representatives from the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”) and the French Data Protection Authority (“CNIL”) to explore the latest developments on cookie guidance and compare their respective approaches. In our webinar titled “From a Regulator’s Perspective: Latest Developments on Cookie Guidance from the ICO and CNIL,” our speakers will discuss practical cookie law issues, including:

How to design and implement a cookie consent mechanism that complies with both sets of guidance;

What’s next in terms of enforcement; and

What about the proposed ePrivacy Regulation.

Our speakers include:

Peter Brown, Group Manager (Technology) of the ICO’s Technology and Innovation Service

Clémence Scottez, Head of the Economic Sector Department of the CNIL

Claire François, Counsel of Hunton Andrews Kurth

Aaron Simpson, Partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth

Register for the webinar now.