In an op-ed recently published by The Richmond Times-Dispatch, former Governor of Virginia and Global Strategy Advisor of the Centre for Information Policy Leadership at Hunton Andrews Kurth Terry McAuliffe discusses why a U.S. federal privacy law is essential to economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. McAuliffe highlights how the U.S., unlike other countries, lacks a comprehensive privacy law.

“While many companies have strong privacy practices in place and see such practices as a benefit to their business, bad actors persist because there might not be legal consequences for their actions. A federal privacy law could help to rebuild this trust and increase consumer confidence to accept broad data uses and adopt new technologies that could boost the economy.”

The op-ed comes at the same time as the Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Revisiting the Need for Federal Data Privacy Legislation.

Read a copy of the op-ed, titled “Federal Privacy Law Is Essential to Economic Recovery.”