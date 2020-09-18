On September 18, 2020, as confirmed by Brazilian firm Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr. e Quiroga Advogados, Brazil’s President signed a bill from Brazil’s Congress bringing the new Brazilian data protection law (Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados Pessoais, “LGPD”) into effect with a retroactive applicability date of August 16, 2020. The LGPD’s sanctions provisions will apply beginning August 1, 2021, based on a previous delay passed by Brazil’s legislature. As we previously reported, on August 26, 2020, Brazil’s Senate had unexpectedly rejected the President’s provisional measure aimed at postponing the applicability of the LGPD. The President has also recently issued a decree regulating the new Brazilian data protection authority (Autoridade Nacional de Proteção de Dados).