On August 10, 2020, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross released a joint press statement (the “Statement”) following the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (“CJEU”) in the Schrems II case.

According to the Statement, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission have initiated discussions to evaluate the potential for an enhanced EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework to comply with the CJEU’s Schrems II ruling that declared the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework no longer valid to transfer personal data from the EU to the U.S.

The Statement emphasizes the need to strengthen data protection as well as the importance of cross-border data transfers to EU and U.S. citizens and to both economies.

