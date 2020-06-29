On June 25, 2020, the European Data Protection Board (“EDPB”) published a new register containing decisions by national supervisory authorities (“SAs”) based on the One-Stop-Shop cooperation procedure set forth under Article 60 of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (the “GDPR”). Under Article 60 of the GDPR, SAs have the duty to cooperate on cross-border cases to ensure consistent application of the GDPR. In this context, the lead SA is responsible for preparing draft decisions and working together with the concerned SAs to reach a consensus.

According to the EDPB, the register provides companies and data protection practitioners access to valuable information on how SAs work together in enforcing the GDPR. The register includes links to the full decisions taken under the One-Stop-Shop mechanism as well as summaries of the decisions in English. In addition, for each decision the register identifies the lead SA(s), concerned SA(s) and the GDPR provision at stake.

As of June 2020, lead SAs have adopted 110 final decisions under the One-Stop-Shop mechanism. According to the EDPB, most decisions concern data subject rights and lawfulness of processing.