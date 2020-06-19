On June 16, 2020, the European Data Protection Board (the “EDPB”) released a statement on the data protection impact of the interoperability of contact tracing apps within the EU (the “Statement”). The EDPB issued this Statement following the publication of “Interoperability guidelines for approved contact tracing mobile applications in the EU” by the eHealth Network on May 13, 2020. In its guidelines, the eHealth Network calls for an interoperable framework in the EU that would enable users to rely on a single contact tracing application regardless of the Member State or region in which they reside.

The EDPB indicates in its Statement that contact tracing apps may be rolled out as a temporary solution to fight the further spread of COVID-19, provided that these apps are effective, proportionate and part of a comprehensive public health strategy. Furthermore, other less privacy-intrusive alternatives should be assessed and given preference if they would achieve the same purpose.

The EDPB recognizes that interoperability between different contact tracing apps in the EU may increase the effectiveness of these apps in the fight against COVID-19, particularly for individuals who live in border regions or travel. However, ensuring interoperability is technically challenging and may require major changes to existing apps. Furthermore, the EDPB considers that, in addition to the issues identified in its Guidelines 04/2020 on the use of location data and contact tracing tools in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak, interoperability of contact tracing apps presents a number of key data protection challenges that require specific attention, including: