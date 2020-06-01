The Global Privacy Assembly (“GPA”), a forum for data protection and privacy authorities, has established a COVID-19 Taskforce (“the Taskforce”) to advise on best practices, provide insight and drive practical responses regarding privacy issues raised by the pandemic. It aims to provide a balance between enabling governmental responses to the crisis and protecting individuals’ privacy.

The Taskforce comprises more than 30 data protection regulators globally and will be chaired by Raymund Liboro, Privacy Commissioner of the Philippines National Privacy Commission. Mr Liboro stated:

“We have seen that personal data and technology have become essential in helping governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. From contact tracing and location tracking applications, to COVID-19 testing as people start going back to the workplace, data protection and privacy have never been more important. […] Our aim for this taskforce is to examine current privacy concerns, while finding the right balance between supporting innovation to combat the pandemic and ensuring people’s personal data and information rights are respected. We will draw on the expertise of our membership and stakeholders to provide useful insight on common challenges.”

The Taskforce first met on May 26, 2020, and set out as its first priorities examining the use of contact tracing apps and tackling privacy issues arising in the wake of the crisis, stemming from the intensified use of data during the pandemic, such as for purposes of tracing the virus’ spread. The Taskforce intends to communicate its progress and provide information on its initiatives going forward, and has also launched a COVID-19 Response Repository, containing various COVID-19-related resources, such as guidance from the GPA, statements and meeting summaries, highlights from GPA events and a calendar of COVID-19-related events.

